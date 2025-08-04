Telangana: TGGDA concerned over lack of development in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) on Monday, August 4, expressed concerns over lack of development in government health facilities in the state.

Senior members of the TGGDA alleged that the state government has been neglecting the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) and Directorate of Health (DH), which are part of primary and second-level health care facilities in Telangana.

In a statement, the TGGDA said that in TVVP, there is a need to reorganise hospitals under both TVVP and DH.

Civil Assistant Surgeon (specialists) appointments have not taken place, and staff promotions have been stalled. This has led to stagnation for dedicated employees.

Promotions for Programme Officers have not happened since Telangana was formed.

The association further questioned if the Telangana health department has been ignoring its backbone.

“These long-standing issues are undermining both the morale of healthcare providers and the quality of public health delivery in Telangana. Frontline doctors deserve recognition, career growth, and institutional support,” said a press release.

The association demanded that the state government urgently address these issues.