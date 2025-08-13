Telangana to deploy ‘tourist police’ at popular destinations

Hyderabad: With a view to ensure safety and security of tourists visiting the state, the government is contemplating deploying ‘Tourist Police.’ Director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitender announced that a comprehensive ‘Tourist Police System’ will be in place by World Tourism Day on September 27.

A coordination meeting between the Telangana tourism and police departments was held at the DGP Office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 13.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that in the first phase, 80 police personnel will be allocated to the tourism department.

The tourist police units will operate in major tourist destinations including Ananthagiri, Somasila, Ramappa, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, Nagarjunasagar, Buddhavanam, Bhadrachalam, Amrabad, and other key locations.

He also suggested that the tourism department prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for issuing shooting permits and organising special events. This, he said, will enable police to provide timely and effective security arrangements. Film producers and event organisers were advised to inform the authorities in advance to ensure adequate security measures.

The DGP assured that the Police Department will extend full cooperation to the Tourism Department for the promotion and safety of tourism in Telangana.

Tourism special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan highlighted that several initiatives will be undertaken to boost tourism in the state. He emphasised the need for tourist police to safeguard visitors to spiritual, medical, and recreational destinations, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Law and order additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat, tourism department MD V Kranti, Telangana film development corporation MD CH Priyanka, and senior police officers participated in the meeting.