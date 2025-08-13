ED files prosecution complaint against Al Kabeer Exports in money laundering case

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Zonal Office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint with the Special PMLA Court in Hyderabad against Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited and its director under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The complaint was taken on cognisance by the court on August 5.

The case is based on a complaint by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) made in the year 2017 before the Special Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sangareddy.

TGPCB accused Al Kabeer Exports, which is involved in the processing of frozen buffalo meat, of agreeing to adopt stringent norms for waste disposal, such as proper classification and disposal of solid wastes arising during the process of slaughter. Yet the company has been said to have flouted these norms, committing offences under Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

As per the ED probe, the firm did not process the toxic solid meat waste as stipulated by law and dumped it on open land, resulting in surface and groundwater pollution in nearby localities.

The agency established that such a violation had resulted in proceeds of crime worth Rs 61 lakh, which were utilised by the firm as well as the director for other activities instead of treating the toxic waste.

Previously, the ED had attached movable assets in the form of fixed deposits worth Rs 61 lakh of the company.