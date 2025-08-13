Video: HYDRAA team rescues man from getting washed away in Musi Nala

Hyderabad: A team from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a man from being swept away in the raging waters of a Musi nala at Rein Bazaar, Yakutpura, on Wednesday, August 13.

The incident occurred when Ghouse, 35, a resident of the area, entered the Musi Nala near Yakutpura railway station to fetch some fresh leaves to feed his goats, but accidentally slipped inside it. The locals who witnessed it informed the HYDRAA team stationed there.

HYDRAA's disaster response team rescuing a person named Ghouse from being washed away in a Musi Nala at Rein Bazar in Yakutpura on Wednesday, August 13. pic.twitter.com/UMC1h5DZi8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 13, 2025

The HYDRAA disaster response team, which was working on clearing garbage from a drain around 100 metres away from the scene, rushed to save the youngster. They extended a wooden ladder to Ghouse, who was by then stuck at a culvert on the nala. He came out safe and unhurt.

After being rescued, Ghouse could be seen smiling at the camera that recorded the rescue effort.

HYDRAA inspector Balagopal, Vamshi, Balaraju, and All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Rein Bazaar corporator Md Wasay Uddin helped rescue the man.

Monsoon 2025 emergency helpline numbers

Stay safe this monsoon. Keep the following control room numbers handy for quick help during heavy rains and floods:

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) – 8333068536

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) – 8125971221

Traffic Control – 8712660600 | 040-278524482

HYDRAA – 9154170992

Rachakonda Police – 8712662666

Cyberabad Police – 8500411111

Fire Services – 9949991101

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) – 9949930003

Electricity- Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TGSPDCL) – 7901530966

108 Ambulance – 9100799129

Dial 100 (Police) – 8712681241

RTC Control – 9444097000

Excise Department. – 8712659607

ICCC / Disaster Managemet – 8712596106 | 8712674000