Video: HYDRAA team rescues man from getting washed away in Musi Nala

Hyderabad: A team from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a man from being swept away in the raging waters of a Musi nala at Rein Bazaar, Yakutpura, on Wednesday, August 13.
The incident occurred when Ghouse, 35, a resident of the area, entered the Musi Nala near Yakutpura railway station to fetch some fresh leaves to feed his goats, but accidentally slipped inside it. The locals who witnessed it informed the HYDRAA team stationed there.
The HYDRAA disaster response team, which was working on clearing garbage from a drain around 100 metres away from the scene, rushed to save the youngster. They extended a wooden ladder to Ghouse, who was by then stuck at a culvert on the nala. He came out safe and unhurt.
After being rescued, Ghouse could be seen smiling at the camera that recorded the rescue effort.
HYDRAA inspector Balagopal, Vamshi, Balaraju, and All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Rein Bazaar corporator Md Wasay Uddin helped rescue the man.
Monsoon 2025 emergency helpline numbers
Stay safe this monsoon. Keep the following control room numbers handy for quick help during heavy rains and floods:
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) – 8333068536
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) – 8125971221
Traffic Control – 8712660600 | 040-278524482
HYDRAA – 9154170992
Rachakonda Police – 8712662666
Cyberabad Police – 8500411111
Fire Services – 9949991101
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) – 9949930003
Electricity- Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TGSPDCL) – 7901530966
108 Ambulance – 9100799129
Dial 100 (Police) – 8712681241
RTC Control – 9444097000
Excise Department. – 8712659607
ICCC / Disaster Managemet – 8712596106 | 8712674000