IMD Hyderabad, GHMC issue alerts as extremely heavy monsoon rains expected

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have issued alert as extremely heavy monsoon rains are expected on Wednesday, August 13, and Thursday, August 14.
The forecast also mentioned thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.
Alert by GHMC
In view of the expected weather conditions, the GHMC issued a special weather alert.
As per the alert, heavy rains are expected from the evening of August 13 to the evening of August 14. “Rainfall may reach 80-150 mm in 36 hours,” it added.
The GHMC has also advised people to avoid waterlogged areas and monitor official updates.
For public assistance, the civic body mentioned that teams are on standby to respond. It asked individuals in need of help to call 040-21111111 or dial 100.
IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad
Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted rains in the city till Saturday, August 16.
For the first time in the current monsoon season, it has issued red alert for various districts of Telangana. In case of Hyderabad, it issued an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday, whereas for Friday and Saturday, it issued a yellow alert.
Similar forecasts have also been made by weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather predictions.
As per his forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad from this evening to tomorrow evening.
“The coming 36 hours are crucial,” he added.
In view of the heavy monsoon rains forecasts made by IMD Hyderabad, GHMC, and Telangana Weatherman, people need to plan their travels accordingly.