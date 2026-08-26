Telangana to launch software to verify junior college fire NOCs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) and the Fire Department have decided to introduce an integrated software system to verify fire no objection certificates (NOC) submitted by junior colleges.

The move follows the detection of alleged fake fire NOCs submitted by some private junior colleges. They were submitted while seeking affiliation from TGBIE for the 2026-27 academic year.

TGBIE discusses fire safety with colleges

Officials from TGBIE, along with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA), held a meeting with representatives of private junior colleges on Tuesday, August 25.

It aimed to focus on student-related matters and fire safety requirements in educational institutions.

Officials also discussed the need for stricter implementation of fire safety measures and ways to address issues related to fire NOCs.

Also Read HYDRAA launches portal for online fire NOC applications

Meetings planned on fire NOCs

Officials decided to conduct a series of meetings to examine fire NOC-related issues and other important fire safety matters.

The proposed software system is expected to make the verification of fire NOCs easier by providing an integrated process for checking the documents submitted by colleges.

TGBIE has appealed to parents, students, college managements and other stakeholders not to believe unverified information or rumours.