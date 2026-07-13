HYDRAA launches portal for online fire NOC applications

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, July 13, launched an online system for Fire NOC (no objection certificate) services.

Inaugurating the online service (click here), Commissioner AV Ranganath said with the new facility, applicants can submit their applications online, renew existing or new Fire NOCs and pay fees online, thus eliminating the need to visit HYDRAA offices.

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After relevant documents are uploaded, HYDRAA officials will inspect on-site to verify if fire regulations were duly followed. Once the approvals are granted, the authorisation documents will be uploaded online.