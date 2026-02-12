Shops will be sealed if safety rules are flouted, HYDRAA to intesify checks

Hyderabad: Following several fire accidents in just two months, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) stated that inspections and checks will intensify from the second week of March.

Speaking at a fire safety awareness programme in the Old City on Thursday, February 12, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned if shopkeepers and commercial establishments are found violating fire safety norms, the complexes will be sealed.

“Flames can spread within 30 seconds. With the summer season approaching, the risk increases,” he said.

In January, nine shops were sealed during an inspection after gross violations were detected. Following requests from traders’ associations, a one-month grace period was granted to allow compliance.

With Ramzan approaching and commercial activity expected to increase in the Old City, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Charminar MLA Zulfikar, who was present, called on traders to be extra careful while stocking goods and conduct regular self-checks to prevent mishaps.

Nampally fire

On February 7, fire broke out at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad’s Nampally. No casualties were reported, but several important files were allegedly destroyed.

On January 24, five people, including two children and an elderly woman, died of “asphyxiation” after a fire broke out on January 24 in the four-storey building housing a furniture shop at Nampally.