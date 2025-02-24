Telangana wildlife board approves road widening in Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

Forest and endowments minister Konda Surekha has ordered forming committees for developing zoological, national and urban parks in the state.

The 8th State Board of Wildlife meting was held at Telangana Secretariat on February 24.
Hyderabad: The State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) has approved the widening of the Medak-Yellareddy highway passing through Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary.

During the 8th SBWL held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday, February 24, SBWL also gave its nod for the construction of the Peddagattu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Nagarjuna Sagar division, and the establishment of an 11 KV power sub-station in Mulugu.

A review of 13 proposals made for establishing cell phone towers, 18 proposals for changing animal passages in forest areas, and changes to be made before sending it to the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) were discussed.

Discussions included utilizing a corpus fund, lifting the heavy vehicle ban in Kawal Tiger Reserve, relocating 1,088 tribal families from Amrabad Tiger Reserve, installing optical fibre cables in forests, and advancing community-based ecotourism.

Forest and endowments minister Konda Surekha has ordered forming committees for developing zoological, national and urban parks in the state.

