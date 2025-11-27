Telangana woman ends life after husband leaves her for not ‘cooking well’

When Shireesha contacted Shivalingam, he reportedly told her, "I don't need you, die there."

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th November 2025 5:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Thursday, November 27, after her husband left her for not cooking properly.

Shivlingam from Mallemonigudem Village in Parigi Mandal married Shireesha from Gangaram village in Gaddameed Mandal. After the wedding, the couple quarrelled over cooking.

As the fights increased, Shivalingam took Shireeesha to her parents’ house and asked her not to return. When Shireesha contacted Shivalingam, he reportedly told her, “I don’t need you, die there.”

Unable to bear the harassment, Shireesha hung herself. Her parents filed a complaint with the police demanding action against Shivalingam. Shivalingam has been booked for cruelty and abetment to suicide.

