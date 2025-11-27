7-year-old found dead in Telangana’s Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Telangana’s Mancherial on November 24 was found dead on Wednesday, November 26.

The minor girl was identified as Shanigarapu Mahanvita. According to police, Mahanvita was most likely abducted. The girl’s parents filed a missing complaint on November 25. Police teams were formed to locate the child. However, Mahanvita’s parents found her body.

They alleged that unidentified persons murdered the child. They claimed that someone who bore a grudge against their family might have been responsible and urged police to investigate thoroughly and take stringent action against those involved.

In a video shared on social media, Mahanvita’s father Shekhar, who is a shepherd said, ” She was with us that day, we drank tea together and she went out to play. I was working nearby and keeping an eye on her. When I turned around 10 minutes later, my daughter went missing.”

The police said, “The incident occurred at Nambala village in Dandepalli mandal, Mahanvita was playing outside her house, She went inside the house at 6:00PM. However, Mahanvita stepped out to play again and went missing.”

The case has been has now been altered to a case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).