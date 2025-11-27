Bee keeping initiated in Khammam Jail to provide jobs for inmates

The initiative has been taken up by Telangana Prisons department director general Soumya Mishra as part of prison reforms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th November 2025 10:20 am IST|   Updated: 27th November 2025 10:44 am IST
Bee Keeping is demonstrated at the Khammam district jail
Bee Keeping is demonstrated at the Khammam district jail

Hyderabad: As part of an initiative to provide jobs for inmates, the Khammam district jail has initiated bee keeping. The honey produced will be on sale on the jail premises.

Money earned from the sale will be distributed among the inmates. The initiative was taken up by the Telangana prisons department and has been implemented in Cherlapally, Sangareddy and Nizamabad district jails prior to Khammam.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khammam district jail superintendent A Sridhar said, “The initiative was launched at the jail on November 18. It has been take up by the Telangana prisons department in collaboration with Mitra foundation, Currently the foundation is providing training to select prisoners. The aim is to provide natural honey in the market through the prisons department.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Sridhar further said that the initiative has been taken up by Telangana Prisons department director general Soumya Mishra as part of prison reforms.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th November 2025 10:20 am IST|   Updated: 27th November 2025 10:44 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button