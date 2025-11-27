Bee keeping initiated in Khammam Jail to provide jobs for inmates

Hyderabad: As part of an initiative to provide jobs for inmates, the Khammam district jail has initiated bee keeping. The honey produced will be on sale on the jail premises.

Money earned from the sale will be distributed among the inmates. The initiative was taken up by the Telangana prisons department and has been implemented in Cherlapally, Sangareddy and Nizamabad district jails prior to Khammam.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khammam district jail superintendent A Sridhar said, “The initiative was launched at the jail on November 18. It has been take up by the Telangana prisons department in collaboration with Mitra foundation, Currently the foundation is providing training to select prisoners. The aim is to provide natural honey in the market through the prisons department.”

Sridhar further said that the initiative has been taken up by Telangana Prisons department director general Soumya Mishra as part of prison reforms.