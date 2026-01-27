Telangana ACB catches govt officer red-handed for demanding Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant engineer working at the housing department in Narnoor of Adilabad district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for doing official work.

According to the complainant, accused Durgam Srikanth demanded the money for uploading photos of a partly constructed house and sanctioning the bills.

The house is being constructed under the Indiramma Illu Scheme.

The ACB caught Srikanth red-handed while accepting the bribe. He was produced before the court.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.