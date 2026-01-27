Telangana ACB catches govt officer red-handed for demanding Rs 10K bribe

The officer demanded the money for uploading photos of a partly constructed house under Indiramma Illu Scheme

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:40 pm IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 9:43 pm IST
Durgam Srikanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant engineer working at the housing department in Narnoor of Adilabad district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for doing official work.

According to the complainant, accused Durgam Srikanth demanded the money for uploading photos of a partly constructed house and sanctioning the bills.

The house is being constructed under the Indiramma Illu Scheme.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The ACB caught Srikanth red-handed while accepting the bribe. He was produced before the court.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:40 pm IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 9:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button