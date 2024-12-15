Temple modelled after Ram Mandir to be constructed in US

Thiruvananthapuram: A temple modelled after Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be constructed in the US by the Swami Satyananda Saraswati Foundation in Pearland, Houston, for the global Hindu community.

As part of the Kerala Hindus of North America conference, the foundation aims to perform a Balalaya Pratishta ceremony at a powerful, divine location on November 23, 2025.

The process of submitting the key components of the temple to local authorities has already begun. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by November 24, 2026.

This phase will include a large ashram, Hanuman Pratishta, modelled after the Ayodhya Temple, and other deity installations along with family temple concepts.

By November 24, 2027, the formation of a global financial institution will take place to promote Sanatan Dharma and strengthen Hindus worldwide.

Additionally, the establishment of the Sanatan Hindu University will be completed, aimed at integrating Vedic knowledge with modern sciences.

The coordinator of the project, Ranjith Pillai, said that this initiative aims to officially link the new temple with their family temples.

The new temple will be located facing the famous Sri Meenakshi Temple.

Spanning five acres, the temple aims to symbolise world peace.

A unique opportunity has been created to bring a handful of soil from family temples or other local deities’ temples in Kerala and integrate it into the new temple land.

The official announcement of the temple construction was made during a ceremony with prayers led by the Atukal Thantri Vasudev Bhattathiri.