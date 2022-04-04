Tesla to keep China plant shut due to COVID-19 restrictions

Beijing: Elon Musk-run Tesla, which delivered over three lakh vehicles in Q1 this year despite an ‘exceptionally difficult quarter,’ has been forced to keep its factory shut in Shanghai amid strict lockdowns.

Tesla reportedly told employees on Sunday to stay home to comply with the Covid restrictions in the city.

Workers in the eastern portion of the city — where Tesla’s factory is located — are still facing Covid-related movement restrictions, and there’s no word on when the city plans to lift them, reports The Verge.

Tesla first shut down its Shanghai plant on March 28, and had planned to keep it closed for just four days.

The electric car-maker previously closed the Shanghai factory for two days in mid-March due to a rise in infections.

Around 10,000 medical workers from several regions across China have arrived in Shanghai in recent days to help the fight against Covid-19 as the city with a population of 25 million has seen surging infections.

The Shanghai factory is Tesla’s largest and reportedly produces nearly 6,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y vehicles every week.

The company delivered 3,10,048 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022.

“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China zero Covid policy. Outstanding work by the Tesla team and key suppliers saved the day,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Tesla recently opened its first European factory in Berlin, Germany.