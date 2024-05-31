TGSPDCL conducts study to reduce power outages

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) is undertaking a comprehensive study to identify and address the root causes of power outages and tripping incidents.

The study focuses on several key areas, including modifications to the metal used in the channels of 33 KV and 11 KV poles, strategies to prevent interruptions caused by frequent jumper cuts at transformer AB switches, improvements at Horn Gap Fuses, and the implementation of dynamic thermal rating (DTR) structures.

Officials have reported significant progress in reducing power outages. Over the past five months, outages in the 33 KV lines have been reduced by 43.5 percent. The average monthly outage time for a 33 KV feeder is now 26.7 minutes, down from 47.3 minutes previously recorded within the SPDCL limits.

By addressing these issues, TGSPDCL aims to enhance the reliability of power supply and minimize disruptions for consumers.