TGSRTC bus collides with lorry near Nizamabad, 15 injured

Two are critically injured. They are being treated at the Nizamabad Government General Hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:52 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Around 15 people sustained injuries, two critical, when their TGSRTC bus collided with a lorry on the Bodhan-Banswada main road in Nizamabad district on Tuesday, March 24.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers. Both bus and lorry drivers were wounded.

On information, police and locals carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to the Bodhan Government Hospital.

Subhan Haleem

The two critically injured people have been referred to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital.

Overspeeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident. Further investigations are underway, police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:52 pm IST

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