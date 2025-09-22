Hyderabad: The city is all set for a musical extravaganza this weekend as one of Bollywood’s biggest names, Adnan Sami, popularly known as the Sultan of Music, gears up to perform live. For many, Adnan Sami is more than just a singer. He’s an emotion, especially for 90s kids who grew up on his music.

Adnan Sami Hyderabad show details

Hyderabadis can look forward to an unforgettable night on September 27 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where the maestro will enthrall fans with his timeless melodies. Tickets are available on Book My Show. Prices start from Rs 1199 and go upto Rs 6999.

Adnan Sami made his Bollywood debut in the early 2000s and quickly became a household name with chartbusters like Lift Karade, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, and Sun Zara. His soulful voice and unique compositions redefined Indi-pop and Bollywood music, making him one of the most loved and celebrated artists of his time.

Fans in Hyderabad can expect a nostalgic journey through his greatest hits, combined with the electrifying energy of a live performance.