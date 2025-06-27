Mumbai: After weeks of speculation and buzz around its cancellation, Bigg Boss 19 is officially happening! Fans can finally rejoice as back-to-back updates are pouring in, creating major excitement online. From the theme, format changes to the expected contestant list, here’s a round-up of all the fresh deets:

Theme Confirmed – This year’s theme is REWIND. Makers are reportedly planning to bring back the old-school Bigg Boss vibe from the OG seasons. Expect classic chaos!

Format Change – BB19 will first air as a TV version for 3.5 months, followed by an OTT run later.

Premiere Date – Confirmed to start in August. While some buzz points at August 1st week, others say August 3 could be the grand premiere. Official announcement awaited.

Secret Room Returns – The iconic Secret Room twist is all set to make a comeback!

New Nomination Format – This time, audience will nominate the contestants while the housemates will play a big role in deciding who gets evicted.

Influencers Entry? – Though earlier reports denied influencer participation, new names suggest otherwise. Interesting YouTubers and content creators are being approached.

Production Clash Resolved – Despite earlier tension between Banijay Asia and Colors, the production is moving forward smoothly now.

Promo Shoot Soon – Salman Khan will shoot for the promo in a few weeks. Full-fledged production kicks off by end of July.

Expected Contestants – Names like Mr. Faisu, Daisy Shah, Tanushree Dutta, Khushi Dubey, Ram Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Sharad Malhotra, Vikram Singh Chauhan and more are in talks.

Hyderabad Connect – Yet again, one contestant from Hyderabad is expected. Viral YouTuber Kirak Khala aka Priya Reddy has reportedly been approached.

So, are y’all excited for the new season? Comment below . Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.