‘They love me a lot’: Shivakumar’s jibe at CBI approaching SC in DA case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday quipped the Central Bureau of Investigation “loves him a lot” as the agency approached the Supreme Court challenging the withdrawal of permission to probe the disproportionate assets case.

“They (the CBI) are in love with me and not leaving me,” he told media persons here.

“As per the law of the country, the CBI’s petition has been dismissed by the Karnataka High Court. Now, they have approached the Supreme Court,” he said.

Asked whether the move is political, Shivakumar retorted: “What else could be possible?”

“It is political. Can they take action against the BJP leaders even as the cases are pending against them? For the CBI, it is the only dismissed case in the entire country to be taken up for investigation against a politician. One can understand how seriously they are doing it,” he maintained.

Shivakumar said that he has respect and trust in the judiciary and that justice will be done in his case.

“Let see how things unfold,” he added.

He said that as per the law, state governments have the power to withdraw permission for cases from other agencies. The same state government had handed over the case to the CBI and later had withdrawn the permission, he said, adding that the case is now being probed by the Karnataka Lokayukta and they are carrying out the investigation.

“The investigation is the same, whether it is carried out by either by the Lokayukta or by the CBI,” he stated.

It is the prerogative of the state government to hand over the case and it has taken a decision, he stated.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had filed an appeal petition before the Supreme Court questioning the decision of the High Court to quash his and the CBI’s petitions. They had questioned the decision of the Congress government to withdraw the consent to the CBI in the disproportionate assets case. Following the petition, the Supreme Court had sought an opinion from the CBI. The CBI later also filed an appeal petition along with the petition of the BJP MLA.