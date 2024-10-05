‘They need to be taught lesson’: Hate crime allegations surface after fatal accident in Maharashtra 

A Muslim woman and her three-year-old daughter Nadia died in Maharashtra’s Latur District on Sunday, September 29 in a road accident that has reportedly turned into a hate crime case.

The incident occurred when five men in a car reportedly chased the Shaikh family on the motorcycle for bout five kilometres before knocking them down.

Sadique Shaikh, 35, was riding the motorcycle with his wife and two children after visiting relatives.

According to reports from The Indian Express, the altercation began when a car swerved in front of them, leading to an argument. The occupants of the car, who were said to be under the influence of alcohol, hurled anti-Muslim slurs, targeting the Muslim family throughout the chase, and one of the passengers of the car was said to have uttered an extreme rant by saying “Muslims should be taught a lesson”.

Shaikh also recalled how he had to approach the offended men in the car, who, according to them, were under the influence of alcohol. However, the men continued their chase after the argument and rammed into Sajal and his family near Budhada village.

Altaf Qazi, the family’s lawyer stated that because Iqra was wearing the burqa, the family was a victim of Islamophobic slurs.

The report from The Indian Express adds that a video recording shows one of the accused confessing that they purposely rammed their car into the motorcycle.

Despite the initial perception of the incident as a mere traffic accident, local police later charged the five accused men identified as Digambhar Pandole, Krishna Wagh, Basvaraj Dhotre, Manoj Mane, and Manoj Mudame with murder following pressure from activists and community leaders. However, the FIR does not include the alleged anti-Muslim remarks, as reported by Newslaundry.

Shaikh’s minor son survived but suffered injuries alongside his father. The family stated that they grieve for Iqra and Nadia emphasizing that their tragedy was exacerbated by religious hatred and discrimination. The family members criticized the police for their slow response and reluctance to address the hate crime aspect of the case.

Speaking on the case Latur Police Superintendent Somay Mundhe stated, “At this time, it appears to be a case of road rage,” when asked if the incident would be treated as a hate crime.