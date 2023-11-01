Third wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya’s ex?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has been making a lot of noise ever since it started airing on television. Credits? The house theme ‘Dil, Dimaagh and Dum’ and of course the interesting mix of controversial contestants. The show is currently in its third week. 17 housemates entered the show on premiere night and one contestant Soniya Bansal got eliminated last week.

‘Wild card entry’ is another interesting part of the Bigg Boss show. Like every season, this year too, makers are planning to bring more new housemates as wild card contestants to spice up the game. Two new celebs — Samarth Jurel and Manasvi made a smashing entry last week, so currently a total of 18 participants are in the game.

New Wild Card In Bigg Boss 17?

It seems like Samarth’s entry wasn’t enough for Bigg Boss. According to the latest reports, Aishwarya’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya is likely to enter the show as the third wild card contestant soon. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, Aishwarya and Rahul dated for almost 6 years and have been together since their college days. They met in 2011 and parted ways in 2017. Aishwarya is married to actor Neil Bhatt who is also inside Bigg Boss 17 along with his wife. Well well, it seems like Bigg Boss makers are leaving no stone unturned to create mess and add more spice inside the house. Let’s wait for the official announcement.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.