Mumbai: The excitement around Cocktail 2 is growing with each passing day. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the much-awaited romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film marks the return of the popular Cocktail franchise after 14 years.

Cocktail 2 budget and recovery

According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Cocktail 2 has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, making it one of the most expensive romantic comedies ever produced in Hindi cinema. Interestingly, the film has already recovered nearly half of its cost through non-theatrical deals and pre-release business, giving the makers a strong head start even before its theatrical release.

Report suggests that around Rs 95 crore was spent on production, while Rs 35 crore went towards the cast’s remuneration and another Rs 20 crore was allocated for promotions and marketing. The exact fees of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon have not been disclosed.

Why this film is most-awaited

Shot across multiple international locations over a 70-day schedule, Cocktail 2 promises stunning visuals, vibrant music, and a glamorous cinematic experience. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Pritam, has already become one of its biggest highlights and is generating significant buzz among fans.

The official trailer, released on May 29, offers a mix of romance, humour, friendship, and emotional drama. While it retains the fun and energetic spirit of the original film, it also hints at deeper emotional conflicts beneath the glamour.

The first Cocktail, released in 2012, became a fan favourite thanks to its memorable music and youthful vibe. Now, with a fresh cast and a modern storyline, Cocktail 2 aims to recreate that magic for a new generation of moviegoers.

With Shahid Kapoor returning to the rom-com space, Kriti Sanon enjoying a successful run at the box office, and Rashmika Mandanna bringing her massive fan following, expectations are high. Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan’s strong track record, Cocktail 2 is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s biggest releases of the summer.