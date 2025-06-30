This traditional Telangana snack is a must-try in Hyderabad; 8 spots

Hyderabad: If a dish could capture the earthy flavours of Telangana in one crispy bite, it would be Sarva Pindi. Imagine biting into a golden, crackling rice flour pancake that’s lightly spiced, dotted with green chillies, curry leaves, and crunchy chana dal; every bite carrying a delicious mix of warmth, comfort, and spice. Served hot with a touch of ghee or chutney, Sarva Pindi is not just a snack, it’s a rustic celebration of tradition, health, and taste straight from the heart of Telangana.

Origin and History

Sarva Pindi is a traditional savory and has its deep roots in the traditional kitchens of Telangana where the word “Sarva” = “deep pan” & “Pindi” = “flour” in Telugu together, it refers to “flour cooked in a deep pan.”

Also known as “tappala chekka” in Warangal and “ginnappa” in Bollepally village, it originated when a woman named Anasurya created it during a rainy season using limited ingredients. Its name comes from Telugu words “ganju” (pan) and “pindi” (flour). The dish soon gained popularity across the region.

Why It’s a Healthy Choice

Sarva Pindi is naturally gluten-free, rich in protein and fibre, and can be made in two ways either cooked in very little oil for a light snack or deep-fried for a crunchier version. Ingredients like chana dal, sesame seeds, peanuts, and curry leaves add both flavour and nutrition.

Names in Other States

Though Sarva Pindi is a Telangana speciality, similar versions with different ingredients exist across South India:

Andhra Pradesh – Garelu Pindi Attu

Karnataka – Akki Rotti

Maharashtra – Thalipeeth

Tamil Nadu – Arisi Roti

Each version has its own twist, but Sarva Pindi stands out with its spiced, crunchy texture and regional touch.

Recipe: Make It at Home

Ingredients :

1 cup rice flour

2 tbsp chana dal (soaked)

2 tbsp crushed peanuts

2 tsp sesame seeds

2 green chillies (chopped)

1 inch ginger (grated)

Curry leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste

Water as needed

1–2 tsp oil for cooking

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl and knead into a soft dough.

2. Grease a flat pan or kadai, and pat the dough flat using wet fingers.

3. Make holes in the dough for even cooking, add a few drops of oil.

4. Cover and cook on low flame till golden brown.

5. Flip if needed, and cook for a few more minutes.

6. Serve hot with chutney or ghee.

Optional: For a deep-fried version, shape into flat rounds and fry until crispy golden.

Where to Eat Sarva Pindi in Hyderabad

1. Telangana Spice Kitchen – Jubilee Hills,

2. Chutneys – Banjara Hills

Known

3. Pachi Pulusu Food Truck – Madhapur

4. Kakatiya Mess – Ameerpet

5. Eat India Company – Gachibowli

6. Srivalli Home Foods – A.S Rao Nagar.

7. Tasty Variety Snacks Centre – Shivaganga Theatre Road, Saroornagar.

8. Sri Rama Swamy Tiffin Centre – Nizamabad.

And many more street side small joints across the city.

Price range from Rs .25 – Rs.150

A Bite of Culture and Comfort

Sarva Pindi is more than just a snack, it’s a slice of Telangana’s history on your plate. Crisp on the outside, soft inside, and packed with flavours, it’s perfect for a wholesome breakfast or evening bite. Whether you enjoy it at home or in Hyderabad’s eateries, it’s a dish that tells the story of simplicity, resilience, and rich tradition one delicious bite at a time.