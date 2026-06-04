Three killed in ICU fire at hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early Thursday, June 4, a senior official said. The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area, and quickly spread through the intensive care unit (ICU), filling it with dense smoke.

Confirming the deaths, Muzaffarpur DM said, “We received information about the fire early in the morning. At least three people have died in the incident.”

He informed that around 13-15 patients were being treated in the ICU, who have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.

“We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control, and necessary legal action is being undertaken,” he added.

STORY | At least 3 killed in fire at private hospital's ICU in Bihar's Muzaffarpur



At least three people were killed after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district early Thursday, a senior official said. The blaze erupted at… https://t.co/W63lU5KlXW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

According to hospital authorities, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the ICU. The fire spread rapidly, hampering evacuation efforts.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, officials said.

The hospital management said it was cooperating with the administration and that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident.

Officials said that the casualty toll could rise as details about several patients were still being ascertained.