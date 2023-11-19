Three run over by train in Tamil Nadu

Local people held a protest demonstration alleging inordinate delay in construction of a road over bridge\subways. Such infrastructure is essential to help prevent such accidents, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man, 2 minor daughters found dead, suicide suspected
Representative image

Chennai: A man and his two daughters were run over by a train on Sunday at suburban Veppampattu, Government Railway Police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the GRP, the man and his children ‘trespassed’ and while crossing the railway track, they were hit by an express train. “The man and his children did not notice the train and they were killed,” a jurisdictional GRP official said.

Local people held a protest demonstration alleging inordinate delay in construction of a road over bridge\subways. Such infrastructure is essential to help prevent such accidents, they said.

MS Education Academy

Veppampattu, a suburb of Chennai, is near Tiruvallur town.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button