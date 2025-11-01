Three-year-old drowns in uncovered pit dug for electric pole in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered pit dug for the installation of an electric pole in Boyinipally village, Mahabubnagar.

The deceased, Siddharth, was the younger son of Ramakrishna and Lakshmi and was under the care of his grandmother while his parents had gone out.

According to reports, while playing outside, he accidentally slipped and fell into the water-filled pit. Locals immediately rushed to rescue him and took him to the government hospital in Jadcherla, where doctors declared him dead.

The pit had been dug several days ago for setting up an electric pole and was left uncovered which got filled up with water due to recent rains.

Residents of the area expressed anger over the negligence of the authorities while child’s father, Ramakrishna, lodged a complaint with the police, demanding strict action for the careless handling of the work.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating.