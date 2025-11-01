Man falls under RTC bus in Siddipet, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after falling under a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus near Ponnala Dhaba in Siddipet on Friday, October 31.

The deceased has been identified as Balaraju, a resident of Vallampatla village of Muddur mandal.

A CCTV footage captured the incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com , Siddipet Commissioner of Police, SM Vijay Kumar, said that the person was suffering from family-related issues.

“The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem and was later handed over to his family. A case has been registered in connection with the incident,” he added.