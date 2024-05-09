TMC leader Abhishek accuses BJP of humiliating Bengal’s 10 crore people

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to tarnish the image of West Bengal and its people, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday denounced the saffron party for allegedly humiliating the state’s 10 crore residents.

In a virtual address supporting TMC candidate Satabdi Roy in Birbhum Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee, without mentioning the Sandeshkhali video clip, asserted that the events of the past week had unveiled the true intentions of those conspiring to bring shame and dishonour to the state and its people.

Banerjee criticised BJP’s actions, highlighting how they propagated a false narrative about Sandeshkhali for three months, allegedly offered money to villagers to make false accusations against TMC leaders and humiliated the people of the state. He emphasised that the people of Bengal would retaliate through the ballot.

“Please see the true colours of the BJP. For three months, they belittled the people of state by building a false narrative on Sandeshkhali, brought disgrace to the mothers and sisters of Bengal by offering Rs 2,000 to a village woman for making false charges against our party and its leaders in the area,” he said.

He was referring to the video clip where a BJP leader purportedly claimed that women in Sandeshkhali were paid to level rape allegations against local TMC leaders.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier accused Banerjee of orchestrating the false video to divert attention from the hundreds of genuine complaints of atrocities made by women of the riverine belt in South 24 Parganas district.

Accusing the saffron party of stalling funds meant for the 100 days’ work for the rural poor for three years, he said, “This shows the anti-Bengal nature of the BJP.

Claiming that most cases of atrocities on dalits and other backward communities took place in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Banerjee said, “UP CM Yogi Adityanath had come here for campaigning. I want to ask him about the atrocities on dalits and other lower castes and minorities in his state.”

Highlighting TMC’s opposition to BJP’s rule and its divisive agenda, Banerjee called for non-Modi voters to support TMC, claiming they are the sole party in Bengal resisting BJP’s misrule.

During the second virtual meeting held for the people of Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee criticised the BJP, stating that they have no credibility to discuss women’s safety, security, and respect, given their track record in cases like the Bilkis Bano gangrape, Unnao and Hathras incidents.

He accused the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, of making disrespectful remarks against women, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during his speeches on numerous occasions.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of conspiring to obstruct the state government’s women’s empowerment social welfare project, Lakshmir Bhandar, asserting that even the Prime Minister would be unable to halt it. He criticised a section of the media for blindly echoing the BJP’s false narratives about Bengal, despite being from the state.

Furthermore, Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and the party’s national president, were aware of the Sandeshkhali conspiracy orchestrated by their state leaders like Adhikari.

He pointed out their silence following the emergence of the Sandeshkhali videos and the lack of action against the local block president of the party featured in the footage.