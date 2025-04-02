TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Wednesday, April 2, announced vacancies for warehouse associate jobs in Saudi Arabia. This recruitment drive, organized under the department of labour, employment training and factories, aims to facilitate overseas placement for skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Saudi Arabia

Candidates applying for the job must have passed 12th grade, be within the 22-35 age group, and have at least two years of experience in warehouse operations.

Interested candidates are required to submit their resumes by April 4 to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

For further details, candidates can visit the website or contact TOMCOM at 7013361343 / 94400 49937 / 94400 49861 / 94400 50951 / 94400 51452.

This program not only addresses the growing need for jobs in Saudi Arabia but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and, UAE to make jobs abroad available for Telangana candidates.