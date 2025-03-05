Saudi Arabia announces 10,494 teaching job openings for 2025 academic year

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced vacancies for 10,494 teaching positions for the upcoming academic year. The application opening for the teaching job was announced by the Ministry of Education on Monday, March 3.

The hiring procedure follows the executive regulations established by the civil service for human resources management. The initiative is a part of a nationwide effort to fill staffing needs across all public education departments throughout the Kingdom.

According to the ministry, the hiring process will be conducted through Saudi Arabia’s online national employment platform, Jadarat, to meet school recruitment requirements.

The application window will officially open this month, from Friday, March 7, to Wednesday, March 12, for male applicants only.

For female candidates, the application window will open on Friday, March 14 and close on March 19.

Notably, the open teaching positions include the specific role of “practicing teacher” within several educational fields, ensuring coverage of critical subject areas in schools.

Hiring process

All candidates are advised to fulfill specific application requirements and must demonstrate their qualifications through evaluation procedures.

The Ministry of Education will release the first selection of candidates on Saturday. March 23 ( Ramzan 23, 1446).

Following the announcement, interviews and document verification sessions will be conducted on April 29, 2025 (1 Dhu Al Qi’dah 1446) at designated education department facilities.

Subsequently, the final selection of confirmed candidates will be announced on Sunday, July 27 (safar 2/2/1447), with the condition that all employment terms are met.

Evaluation system

According to the Gulf news reports, the weighted evaluation method determines the selection procedure through the following criteria:

Cumulative GPA: 10 percent

Graduation Seniority: 10 percent

General Professional Teaching License Exam Score: 30 percent

Subject-Specific Teaching License Exam Score: 50 percent

The selection process consists of complete evaluations with standardized competency exams that aim to identify top-notch educators.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches AI-operated Quran studies platform in 10 languages

As part of the mandatory requirements, all selected candidates must enroll in training organized by the National Institute for Educational Professional Development, which is a Saudi Arabian organization that aims to improve the quality of education by supporting the professional development of teachers and school leaders.