Saudi Arabia launches AI-operated Quran studies platform in 10 languages

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched an AI-operated “Al-Maqraa” at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram), offering access to the Quranic education in 10 languages to people across the globe.

The online program Al-Maqraa was launched by Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The international advanced digital platform is designed to improve worldwide comprehension of Islamic teachings and deliver precise translations, interpretations of the Quran verses, and interactive learning tools, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Features of the platform

Al-Maqraa provides comprehensive content for recitation, tajweed, and memorization, supervised by qualified teachers. The platform is one of the presidency’s most significant strategic enrichment initiatives, and it embodies the Prophet’s teaching.

It features a robust Sharia administrative system for performance monitoring in Quranic study circles, detailed analytical reports, a stimulating educational environment, flexible study circle enrollment, and an integrated system of accredited Quran recitation certificates.

Also Read Saudi Arabia begins renovation of historic Al-Qalaa mosque in Madinah

“This inauguration is a Ramadan gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to all Muslims and visitors to the Grand Mosque of Makkah,” said Al-Sudais.