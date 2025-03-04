Saudi Arabia launches AI-operated Quran studies platform in 10 languages

The digital platform is designed to improve worldwide comprehension of Islamic teachings and deliver precise translations, interpretations of the Quran verses and interactive learning tools.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th March 2025 6:12 pm IST
Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches 1,000 Quran memorization sessions in two holy mosques
Photo: SPA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched an AI-operated “Al-Maqraa” at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram), offering access to the Quranic education in 10 languages to people across the globe.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The online program Al-Maqraa was launched by Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The international advanced digital platform is designed to improve worldwide comprehension of Islamic teachings and deliver precise translations, interpretations of the Quran verses, and interactive learning tools, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Creative School

Features of the platform

Al-Maqraa provides comprehensive content for recitation, tajweed, and memorization, supervised by qualified teachers. The platform is one of the presidency’s most significant strategic enrichment initiatives, and it embodies the Prophet’s teaching.

It features a robust Sharia administrative system for performance monitoring in Quranic study circles, detailed analytical reports, a stimulating educational environment, flexible study circle enrollment, and an integrated system of accredited Quran recitation certificates.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia begins renovation of historic Al-Qalaa mosque in Madinah

“This inauguration is a Ramadan gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to all Muslims and visitors to the Grand Mosque of Makkah,” said Al-Sudais.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th March 2025 6:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button