Saudi Arabia begins renovation of historic Al-Qalaa mosque in Madinah

In a landmark development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is undertaking the renovation of the mosques across Islam’s second holiest place, Madinah, including century-old Al-Qalaa.

The renovation project of historic mosques across Al-Hinakiyah town in the northeast of Madinah is being carried out under the directive of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of an effort to enhance the Kingdom’s Islamic Heritage.

The project will renovate Qalaa Mosque in the historical architectural style of Madinah, expanding its area from 181.75 square meters to 263.55 square meters.

The Qalaa Mosque will be added to the list of mosques targeted by the project to revitalize them, given their historical, social, and cultural significance in shaping their surrounding human, cultural, and intellectual environments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday, March 3.

Its capacity will increase to 171 worshipers, whereas the mosque was previously unused. The project will use natural materials, such as clay and local tree wood, to rebuild the mosque in its original form, preserving the unique building techniques that adapt to the local environment and the hot desert climate.

This initiative also aims to enhance the Kingdom’s Islamic heritage, as Saudi Arabia is the cradle of revelation and the land of the Two Holy Mosques.