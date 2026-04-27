Top 10 most liked Insta posts in world so far: Egg to Messi

Hyderabad: If you thought Instagram was all about celebrities flexing influence, the platform’s most-liked posts will humble you real quick.

1 Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup (74M+)

This post hit because it closed a 15-year narrative arc. Messi had already won everything at club level, but the World Cup was the one thing separating him from being universally called the greatest. The image isn’t just celebration it’s validation. Add to that Argentina’s chaotic final against France, penalties, and the global timing of the post right after the win the internet was already at peak attention. Messi just gave it the image it needed.

2 The “World Record Egg” (60M+)

The egg didn’t go viral randomly it had a clear, almost troll-like objective: beat Kylie Jenner’s baby post. That gave people a reason to engage. It wasn’t “like this because it’s good,” it was “like this to prove a point.” The caption itself told people what to do, turning passive scrolling into a coordinated action. That clarity is what most viral posts lack.

3 Lionel Messi sleeping with the World Cup (53M+)

This wasn’t planned like a campaign it looked like a locker-room afterthought. That’s exactly why it worked. The trophy, usually guarded like a museum piece, is suddenly next to him like a pillow. It breaks the “untouchable” aura of the World Cup and turns it into something oddly personal. Fans aren’t just seeing a winner they’re seeing what happens after the cameras are supposed to be off.

4 Two Indian kids singing “Jeene Laga Hoon” (50M+)

What separates this from every other singing reel is timing and imperfection. The clip isn’t studio-level you can hear the environment, see the rawness. It feels like something you’d find on your own phone, not content designed for millions. Also, the song itself already has emotional recall for Indian audiences, and the algorithm picked up on high completion rates people weren’t skipping, they were rewatching.

5 Toddler with a tiny camera (47M+)

This works because of visual reversal. Usually, adults film kids here, the kid is the one holding the camera. That switch instantly creates curiosity in the first second, which is critical for reels. The clip loops cleanly, meaning people often watch it twice without realizing boosting retention, which directly pushes it further.

6 Messi & Ronaldo for Louis Vuitton (41M+)

This is engineered virality done right. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, styled like a Renaissance painting, and built around a chessboard a metaphor for strategy and rivalry. But the real hook? This is possibly the last era where both are active at the top. Fans knew they were witnessing the end of a generation-defining rivalry, and the post captured that without saying a word.

7 Lionel Messi on a plane with the World Cup (40M+)

This one is subtle but smart. The World Cup trophy is rarely seen in transit it’s usually presented, not carried around casually. Here, it’s just sitting beside him like hand luggage. That contrast the most prestigious trophy in football treated like a travel companion is what makes the image stick.

8 Celebrity engagement post (37M+)

This works less because of the image and more because of pre-built narrative. The couple had already been in the public eye rumors, appearances, speculation. By the time the post dropped, people were waiting for confirmation. The likes here are less reaction, more resolution.

9 Little girl singing “My Heart Will Go On” (37M+)

This hits because it combines three high-performing triggers: a globally recognized song, a child performer, and an unexpected vocal delivery. The song already carries emotional weight from Titanic, so the video doesn’t need to build context it borrows it. The surprise element (her voice vs expectation) keeps viewers watching till the end.

10 Lionel Messi at Camp Nou (35M+)

No trophy, no spectacle just location. But Camp Nou is where Messi’s mythology was built. This post works because it triggers long-term memory the goals, the Champions League nights, the dominance. It’s not about what’s in the frame, it’s about what people remember when they see it.

On a platform built on perfection, the biggest wins came from moments that felt real, accidental, or simply too big to ignore.