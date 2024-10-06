Top 8 most exciting fresh pairings in upcoming films 2024, 2025

Hyderabad: In recent years, the Indian film industry has seen big changes. With more pan-Indian movies, actors from South India are gaining recognition in Bollywood. Directors from both industries are now working together, introducing fresh and exciting actor pairings to the big screen.

Let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated new on-screen pairs in upcoming films across India.

1. Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan in The Raja Saab

Prabhas, well known for his role in Baahubali, is teaming up with Malavika Mohanan for The Raja Saab. This pairing has generated a lot of excitement, as both actors are admired for their strong performances.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana

In the highly awaited Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi makes her debut in Bollywood as Sita. This fresh duo is getting a lot of attention for their natural acting styles, and fans are excited to see their take on this epic story.

3. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikander

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be starring with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikander, an action film set for release during Eid. Rashmika, already a popular actress in South Indian cinema, is quickly gaining fame in Bollywood, and her pairing with Salman is eagerly anticipated.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava

Rashmika will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhava. This film is expected to be an emotional drama, with both actors known for their impactful performances. Fans are looking forward to seeing their on-screen chemistry.

5. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani will come together for the first time in War 2. This action-packed sequel has already created buzz, and fans are eager to see how this pairing will light up the screen.

6. Deva: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde will come together for the first time in Deva, a film that combines romance and action. Shahid has proved his mettle with intense roles in films like Kabir Singh, and Pooja, with her stunning screen presence, is sure to complement him well.

7. Tere Ishq Mein: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon

Two of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, are all set to collaborate for the first time in Tere Ishq Mein. Dhanush, a powerhouse performer in the South Indian film industry, brings his unique style to Bollywood once again.

8. Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Dhadak 2 is generating a lot of excitement as it introduces the fresh pairing of Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Triptii, known for her strong performances in films like Bulbbul, and Siddhant, who stole hearts with his role in Gully Boy, are set to bring a new flavor to this sequel.