Traffic restrictions ahead of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Hindu religious ceremony Yellamma Kalyanam in the Balkampet area between July 1 and July 2.

A large number of devotees are expected to attend kalyanotsavam (Hindu religious marriage ceremony) and rathotsavam (traditional Hindu religious car festival) at the Yellamma temple. Commuters are advised to follow the traffic diversions:

Traffic from Greenlands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre heading towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at the SR Nagar T Junction. Vehicles will be rerouted through SR Nagar Community Hall, Abhilasha Towers, BK Guda X Road, and continue straight to Sriram Nagar X Road before rejoining the Sanath Nagar–Fateh Nagar Road.

Traffic coming from Fateh Nagar flyover proceeding towards Balkampet will not be allowed. They will be diverted at New Bridge towards Katamaisamma Temple- Begumpet.

Traffic from Greenlands, Bakul Apartments, Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet. It will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple, Satyam Theater, Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.

Traffic coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma temple, towards Balkampet will not be allowed. It will be diverted towards Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre, SR Nagar T Junction and continue left to SR Nagar Community Hall.

By-lanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed.

Parking for Yellamma Kalyanam devotees

Devotees are requested to park at the following places only:

R and B office

GHMC ground

Padma Shree towards the Nature Cure hospital roadside parking

Fateh Nagar under the railway bridge

Commuters are requested to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion in Hyderabad. In case of emergencies during travel, contact the traffic helpline 9010203626.