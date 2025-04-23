Traffic to be diverted near Nectar Garden, Durgam Cheruvu for RCC drain work

Hyderabad: In view of the impending construction of an RCC Box drain along the stretch of Gaffar Nagar (Nectar Garden) junction to Durgam Cheruvu entry plaza in Serilingampally Zone of GHMC circle, a traffic advisory has been announced by the Cyberabad traffic police.

The project starting Thursday, April 24, is likely to lead to a considerable hold-up in traffic till completion. The traffic police have suggested alternative routes that commuters may choose to avoid traffic snarls.

The advisory points out that the movement of traffic will be very sluggish, especially through two major corridors: COD junction to I-Lab and ITC Kohenur through Nectar Garden, and from IKEA and In-Orbit Mall to COD through Nectar Garden.

As a counter-disruption measure, the following diversions have been suggested:

COD Junction to I-Lab & ITC Kohenur through Nectar Garden

Travellers going after 4:00 pm can take Road No 45 through the Cable Bridge or alternative routes.

IKEA, In-Orbit Mall to COD through Nectar Garden

For those going from 6:00 am till 3:00 pm, Road No 45 through the Cable Bridge or the one through C-Gate, Gowra, and AVASA would be suitable.

Apart from this, heavy vehicles have been banned from travelling on these roads during daylight hours in order to ensure an easy traffic flow in Madhapur.

Commuters have been requested to plan their journey and cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smooth movement. “We appeal to commuters and residents to follow the recommended diversion routes to reduce inconvenience during this critical infrastructure work,” the advisory added.