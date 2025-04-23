Hyderabad police book 1275 cases, cancel 35 RCs for underage driving

Hyderabad: In a special drive against underage driving conducted from April 5 to 22, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 1,275 cases and cancelled the registration of 35 vehicles for one year.

Further, minors who were caught driving will be barred from obtaining a driving license until they reach 25 years of age.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D Joel Davis, stated that under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, minors are strictly prohibited from operating motor vehicles. Violators, including underage drivers and their guardians or vehicle owners, face serious legal consequences.

The traffic police submitted requisitions to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for the cancellation of registration certificates of all vehicles used by minors during the drive.

The Hyderabad traffic police has announced that the drive will continue and appealed to the public to cooperate in ensuring road safety by adhering to traffic laws.