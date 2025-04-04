Hyderabad police to cancel vehicle registrations if minors caught driving

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police will launch a special drive from Saturday, April 5, to cancel vehicle registrations if minors are found driving motor vehicles.

Citing the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Hyderabad police officials stated that minors are strictly prohibited from operating any motor vehicle. If caught, the vehicle owner, including the parent or guardian, will be held legally responsible and face stern penalties.

Under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if a minor is caught driving, the vehicle registration will be cancelled for 12 months, the parent or vehicle owner may face fines and/or imprisonment, and the juvenile will be barred from obtaining a learner’s or driving licence until the age of 25.

The joint commissioner of traffic police, D Joel Davis, has urged parents to take responsibility and prevent their minor children from driving. The Hyderabad police emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against violators during the special drive to enhance road safety.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with traffic authorities and follow traffic regulations to help prevent accidents and protect lives.

The enforcement drive will continue until further notice.



