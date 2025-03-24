Book parents of minors driving bikes: Akbaruddin Owaisi to police

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the police department to take stern action against the minors who are driving vehicles.

During the ongoing Assembly session, on Monday, March 24, Akbaruddin Owaisi said the traffic police are barricading the roads and harassing Muslims during ‘iftar time’ for license and vehicle documents. “At the peak iftar time, the police stop the motorists and check for a driving license and registration certificate copy. What is happening I don’t understand during Ramzan,” he asked.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said minors aged 12 and 14 years and riding bikes and the police are not taking action on them. “The police should catch the minors who are driving motorcycles and scooters. Their parents should also be booked for allowing the children to ride the bikes,” the AIMIM floor leader demanded.

He said that during the Ramzan month, small traders earn money that will help them survive for the rest of the year. The police should cooperate with the small-time traders.