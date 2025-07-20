Train passenger uses luggage rack as berth; internet reacts

The man's unconventional seat has left social media users amused and baffled.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th July 2025 1:12 pm IST
Man uses luggage rack as berth on train
Man uses a luggage rack as berth

A picture of a train passenger using the luggage rack of train as a berth has gone viral. Most social media users were amused at the picture.

The image shared on Reddit under the subreddit r/IndianRailways shows a man casually lying on the luggage rack of achair car train. A Reddit user by the name A Guy with Big Mouth shared the image with the caption “Bro needs to hesitate”; The description reads, “Bro was so desperate, he literally lied into the luggage compartment of the chair car. Lmao.”

The man’s unconventional seat has left social media users amused and baffled. The image also brought back the discourse on seating arrangements for passengers in Indian railways.

This incident is not an isolated one, as Indian Railways often makes headlines for quirky passenger antics. From squeezing into impossibly tight spaces to balancing precariously on footboards, passengers have long devised ingenious ways to navigate the challenges of overcrowded trains. 

Reacting to the image, SnooCats5309 said, “He isn’t carrying luggage. He is the luggage!”

MangoMan2506 said, “Wo Kisi ka luggage hoga Shayad” (He maybe someone’s luggage)

Emergency_3808 said “Prithvi pe bojh hai woh” (He is a burden on Earth)

Cosmicshot351 said “Rapido parcel ft. Indian Railways”

