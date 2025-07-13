Assam man celebrates divorce by bathing in 40 litres of milk

Different people have different ways of celebrating after cutting off a toxic former partners from their lives. This man in Assam did it with a 40-litre milk bath.

Manik Ali is going viral on the internet for the way he chose to celebrate his divorce from his wife, who allegedly eloped with her lover multiple times.

According to reports, Ali’s wife had eloped at least twice, but Ali refrained from taking any action for the sake of their daughter.

However, when the wife continued her affair, Ali decided to cut ties with her. After getting a divorce, Ali spread a plastic sheet in his house, got out a few buckets of milk and doused himself with the liquid. “I am free from today,” he remarked.

While some people criticised his act of wasting milk, saying “Kisi gareeb ko de deta bhai (should have given it to a poor person),” most people are amused at his actions.

The video was posted by the Instagram handle @zindagi.gulzar.h, and people have reacted saying things like “Dudo nahao, azadi milo (May you bathe in milk, may you get freedom).”

While another user said “kya faeda nahane ka fir to paani se hi nahana padega (what is the use of bathing with milk, he will have to bathe with water ultimately)”, meanwhile another user remarked “Kisi ka khoon bahane se acha doodh baha diya (better to bathe in milk than someone’s blood).”