Telangana: Woman files complaint against neighbour for injuring hen

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident in Telangana’s Nalgonda, a woman on Wednesday, July 9, filed a complaint against her neighbour for beating her hen with a stick and breaking its legs.

The incident occurred in Gollagudem, Nakrekal town. In a video shared on social media, the woman is seen explaining the incident to the police officer. “The chicken crossed over to Ramesh’s house and ate the grains from a haystack which was left outside. Upon noticing the chicken, Ramesh hit it with a stick,” the woman said. She brought the injured hen to the police station.

Also Read National ST Commission inquires into Vijay Devarakonda’s remarks

After listening to the woman, a police official who is heard chuckling, asked, “Why did you bring the chicken here? What should we do about it?” The woman said she wants to file a complaint against Ramesh and demanded action against him.