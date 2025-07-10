National ST Commission inquires into Vijay Devarakonda’s remarks

Hyderabad: The National ST Commission has initiated an inquiry into comments made by actor Vijay Deverakonda during the pre-release event of the film “Retro,” following a complaint by Ashok Rathod, President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Associations.

The inquiry was conducted on Wednesday, July 9, at the Commission’s office in Delhi by Commission member Hussain Naik, with both the complainant and Cyberabad Commissionerate ACP Sridhar present.

Initially, a complaint was filed at the Rayadurgam Police Station regarding the actor’s remarks, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of tribal communities.

The Commission had directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to appear, but ACP Sridhar attended on his behalf and provided the necessary information.

During the hearing, Hussain Naik expressed anger over the lack of action taken against the actor so far. He ordered that the Commissioner must be present at the next hearing, which will be held after 15 days, reports stated.

The controversy stems from Vijay Deverakonda’s comments at the “Retro” pre-release event, which were perceived as offensive by tribal organisations and have led to widespread protests and legal complaints.