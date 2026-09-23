Trump backs India-Mideast-Europe corridor amid Iran tensions

United Nations: US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his administration’s support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, presenting the ambitious connectivity project as an alternative route for moving energy and goods across the region.

Trump made the remarks during a multilateral meeting with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the sidelines of the United Nations.

“Iran’s terrorist attacks on commercial shipping and neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints,” Trump said.

“That’s why my administration strongly supports the India, Middle East, Europe economic corridor,” he added, also referring to pipelines and other ways of moving oil out of the region.

The President’s remarks placed the India-backed corridor within his broader strategy for the Middle East, including maritime security, energy supplies and efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump said his administration was working with regional partners to ensure the movement of oil through Gulf waters. He claimed the US had escorted more than one billion barrels of oil out of the Gulf in the recent period.

“We now have more oil flowing through the strait than at any point by far since the conflict began,” he said.

Trump also disclosed that his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner had held what he described as a productive meeting with mediators dealing with Iran.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that this was what his administration was hearing from different sides.

The President said Witkoff and Kushner were respected by Iran and expressed confidence that they could help produce an agreement.

“I have a lot of respect on both sides. They respect him. The Iranians respect them both very much,” Trump said. “And I think it’s important, but I think we’re going to get it done.”

Trump, however, also issued a sharp warning to Tehran. He said the dispute would be settled through negotiations or brought to a swift end by other means.

“We’re going to make a deal or it’s going to end very, very quickly,” he said. “It’ll end very so quickly your head will spin.”

Trump said US military action had crippled Iran’s navy, eliminated its air force and destroyed much of its weapons infrastructure. He also said Washington was increasing financial pressure under Operation Economic Outcast in the hope that Tehran would act before it was too late.

The President thanked the Gulf leaders for their partnership and investments in the United States. He described the countries represented at the meeting as some of Washington’s closest friends, allies and partners.

Trump also praised their role in efforts to end the Gaza war. He said many of the same leaders had met a year earlier and later helped secure a peace agreement, the return of hostages and international support for a 20-point Gaza peace plan.

“We continue to stand together,” Trump said. “We are all together very much united.”

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced during the G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023. India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy signed the memorandum outlining the initiative.

The proposed corridor is designed to connect India with the Gulf through maritime links and link the Gulf to Europe through rail and shipping networks. Its stated objectives include improving trade, reducing transport time and strengthening economic and energy connectivity across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.