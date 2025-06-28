Trump predicts possible Gaza ceasefire within a week amid mounting civilian deaths

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has stated that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could be achieved “within the next week” and suggested that an agreement between Israel and Hamas may be imminent.

Trump made the remarks on the evening of Friday, June 27, at the White House during the signing of an agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which was jointly brokered by the United States and Qatar.

Also Read Drug oxycodone found in Gaza flour aid, says media office

The president said he had spoken with individuals involved in efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and expressed optimism about progress.

President Trump on Gaza: "We think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire." pic.twitter.com/cWIRGnm963 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 27, 2025

He clarified that the United States is “not a direct party to the conflict” but voiced concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis. “People are dying there, and we see them crowding together because they have no food,” he said.

He stressed that his country “is not a direct party to the conflict,” but expressed concern about the extent of the human suffering, saying, “People are dying there, and we see them crowding together because they have no food.”

Trump’s comments come amid intensifying international criticism of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and reports of widespread civilian casualties. A recent investigation by the Haaretz newspaper alleged that Israeli commanders had instructed troops to fire on unarmed Palestinian civilians seeking humanitarian aid.

Also Read Israeli troops say they were ordered to shoot unarmed Gaza aid seekers: Report

Authorities in Gaza have cited the report as further evidence of what they describe as Israeli “war crimes.” In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have denied the claims, rejecting the allegations of deliberate targeting of civilians.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 550 Palestinians have been killed near US- and Israeli-backed aid distribution centres since late May.

The United States had brokered a ceasefire on 15 January 2025, which collapsed in March following renewed Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.

The current conflict, now in its twentieth month, began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people. In retaliation, Israel launched a sustained military campaign in Gaza. The territory’s health ministry reports that at least 56,331 Palestinians—mostly civilians—have been killed since the war began.