Drug oxycodone found in Gaza flour aid, says media office

Gaza Strip: The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip has alleged that Oxycodone, a narcotic painkiller, was discovered in flour bags distributed as humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The aid in question, according to the office, originated from centres managed by the United States and Israel.

The statement, issued on Friday, June 27, follows the circulation of images on social media appearing to show tablets concealed in flour, as well as reports from medical professionals within the enclave.

“We have documented four testimonies from residents who found Oxycodone pills in flour sacks distributed by what are now being called the death traps of American-Israeli aid centres,” the office said.

“There is concern that narcotic compounds may have been ground into or dissolved within the flour itself, presenting a direct threat to public health and undermining the social structure,” the statement read.

The Government Media Office placed full responsibility on Israel, accusing it of employing narcotics as a weapon of psychological and societal destruction.

“Introducing addictive substances under the guise of aid represents a gross violation of international humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime,” it added.

Palestinian authorities have advised families to thoroughly check any food items received from these aid centres and report anomalies to local officials. Parents are being urged to educate children about the risks.

Pharmacist Omar Hamad described the incident as a deliberate assault on Palestinian society.

“The most despicable form of genocide is unfolding through the spread of Oxycodone, smuggled in via flour intended for humanitarian relief,” he said.

“This opioid is typically prescribed for advanced pain, especially in cancer cases, but it affects the nervous system in ways that induce intense addiction, impaired awareness, and life-threatening respiratory suppression.”

Dr Nada Abu Nada, a physician in Gaza, shared a similar assessment, suggesting that the drug’s emergence may be linked to recent disturbances involving minors who attempted to seize flour delivery trucks.

“We have seen an illegal spread of Oxycodone in recent days, apparently smuggled through flour sacks,” she posted on Facebook.

“It causes a surge of dopamine, giving users a false sense of euphoria, which rapidly leads to dependency. Over time, tolerance builds, requiring increasing doses.”

She detailed the potential outcomes of exposure, “Complications include respiratory failure, confusion, hallucinations, and dangerously low blood pressure, which can lead to multi-organ damage. This is not merely a military conflict—it is a battle over awareness and identity.”

Dr Nada also voiced concerns over internal complicity, “Those who knowingly collaborate with these efforts from within are no less dangerous than the occupier. They must be treated accordingly.”

Oxycodone is an opioid prescribed for the treatment of severe and long-term pain, often administered to cancer patients or following major surgeries. It is highly addictive and poses serious health risks, including respiratory depression, confusion, hallucinations, dangerously low blood pressure, and potential organ failure when misused.

Since May 27, the United States and Israel have operated the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—an aid distribution programme functioning independently of the United Nations and international relief agencies.

The initiative followed a partial easing of Israel’s months-long blockade. The UN has warned of famine-like conditions in the besieged territory, where access to food remains limited.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,000 injured near aid distribution sites since GHF commenced operations.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported testimonies from Israeli Defence Forces personnel, including claims that troops received instructions to open fire on civilians approaching aid points.

“We fired machine guns from tanks and threw grenades,” a soldier told the paper, referring to an incident where unarmed individuals were targeted at dawn.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz denounced the report, calling it “a blood libel against the Israeli army.”