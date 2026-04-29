Trump says King Charles agrees Iran cannot obtain nuclear bomb

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, April 29, that King Charles III agrees Iran cannot obtain a nuclear bomb, making the remarks during the British monarch’s state visit to the United States, according to Reuters.

The developments come on the 61st day of the US-Israeli war on Iran and the 22nd day of the ceasefire, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside mounting economic pressure and regional instability.

Iran blames US for any Hormuz disruption

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said on X that any disruption to maritime transport in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and any resulting consequences, would lie with the US.

The mission also said Iran is not a party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and is therefore not bound by its treaty-based provisions.

Iran is not a party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Therefore, it is not bound by its treaty-based provisions.



As the main coastal State within whose territorial sea the Strait of Hormuz lies, Iran has the legitimate and legal right to take necessary and… — I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 28, 2026

US sanctions 35 over Iran shadow banking network

The United States has imposed sanctions on 35 entities and individuals accused of involvement in Iran’s shadow banking system, saying the network helped move tens of billions of dollars through sanctions evasion channels and supported terrorism financing.

The Treasury Department also warned that any company making transit or “toll” payments to the Iranian government or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for passage through the Strait of Hormuz could face severe sanctions.

Amnesty condemns Israel over Lebanon damage

Amnesty International condemned Israel’s continued targeting of civilian infrastructure in Lebanon, citing footage showing Israeli forces destroying solar panels in the south.

In a post on X, the rights group said earlier calls for investigations into similar attacks as possible war crimes had gone unanswered.

It added that since the latest ceasefire, residents of border villages in southern Lebanon had continued to witness damage to homes, land and infrastructure, and called on Israel to halt the destruction of civilian property.

Israel continues to destroy civilian infrastructure as shown in this video, which captures the Israeli army destroying solar panels in southern Lebanon.



Amnesty International has previously documented extensive destruction by the Israeli military along Lebanon’s border before… pic.twitter.com/ltmWqnNjdO — Amnesty International (@amnesty) April 28, 2026

US Marines board vessel in Arabian Sea

US Marines boarded a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea, over suspicions it was attempting to breach the American blockade of Iranian ports, the US military said.

Central Command said the M/V Blue Star III was released after a search confirmed it would not call at any Iranian port.

The command added that 39 vessels had so far been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade.

Earlier today in the Arabian Sea, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. U.S. forces released the vessel after conducting a… pic.twitter.com/UFx329OsHj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 28, 2026

War costs two million jobs in Iran

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing preliminary estimates from an Iranian Labour Ministry official, reported that the war directly cost about one million people their jobs, with another one million affected indirectly.

Iran Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia said the country remains on a war footing and military targets and equipment plans have been updated, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

He added that the Strait of Hormuz is under joint control, with the western sector managed by the IRGC and the eastern side by the regular army.

Iran prepares revised proposal

CNN, quoting informed sources, said Iran is expected to submit a revised proposal to mediators in Pakistan within days after consulting senior leadership.

Reuters, citing US officials and a source familiar with the matter, reported that American intelligence agencies are assessing how Tehran may respond if Trump declares a unilateral victory in the conflict.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Trump has instructed aides to prepare for a long-term blockade aimed at tightening pressure on Iranian ports, shipping routes and oil exports.

The newspaper said Washington believes restrictions linked to the Strait of Hormuz are putting severe strain on Iran’s economy and making crude storage increasingly difficult.

The report added that Trump remains unwilling to drop his demand that Iran suspend uranium enrichment for at least 20 years.

US expands pressure campaign

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said sanctions had been imposed on 35 Iranian entities and individuals accused of operating within Tehran’s shadow banking system.

He said the network serves as a financial lifeline for Iran’s armed forces and enables activities that fuel violence across the Middle East.

Iran’s shadow banking system serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East. Illicit funds funneled through this network support the regime’s ongoing terrorist operations, posing… https://t.co/AQyXmRVZM4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 28, 2026

Bessent added that US measures had deprived Iran of tens of billions of dollars in revenue, while inflation had risen sharply and the national currency had weakened.

He also said Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, was nearing maximum storage capacity, which could force production cuts.

Iran complains to UN

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rejecting what he described as American maritime piracy against Iranian vessels.

He said the US would bear responsibility for the consequences of detaining Iranian ships and called on the UN Security Council to secure the immediate release of vessels, cargoes and seized assets.

In a separate statement, Iravani urged the council to compel Israel to fully comply with the Lebanon ceasefire, halt attacks and withdraw its forces.

Gulf states reject Hormuz threats

Leaders of Gulf nations rejected what they described as Iran’s illegal actions to threaten shipping, close the Strait of Hormuz or charge fees for safe passage.

The statement followed a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Saudi Arabia chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and attended by leaders from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The bloc called for restoring full freedom of navigation, expanding military coordination, launching joint infrastructure projects and creating a ballistic missile early warning system.

Bahrain calls for dialogue

Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani said the international community should move beyond crisis management and seek lasting solutions through constructive dialogue.

He said this should include Iranian compliance with principles of good neighbourliness, respect for sovereignty, freedom of navigation and international law, while also halting its nuclear, missile and drone programmes.

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned an Israeli strike that killed civil defence workers in the south.

Salam said the attack in Majdal Zoun, which targeted personnel carrying out humanitarian duties, constituted a new war crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

He said the Lebanese government would intensify efforts in international forums to pressure Israel into ending repeated ceasefire violations.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least five people were killed, including three paramedics trapped beneath rubble after an earlier strike.

Israel escalates operations

Israel intensified air strikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon despite the temporary ceasefire.

Israeli Defence Minister Yisrael Katz said the military had been instructed to destroy what he described as terrorist infrastructure in the security zone up to the yellow line.