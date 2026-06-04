Trump says US held first-ever direct talks with Hezbollah

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the United States had spoken directly with Hezbollah for the first time, adding that the group had agreed not to fire on Israel as Washington seeks to stabilise multiple conflicts across the Middle East.

“We actually spoke with Hezbollah for the first time ever,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (local time) while discussing ongoing negotiations involving Iran and regional security issues. “They agreed yesterday they’re not going to shoot, Israel is not going to shoot. We’re just going to see.”

Trump made the remarks while outlining what he described as progress in diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, regional ceasefires and maritime security in the Gulf.

The President indicated that Washington was attempting to separate discussions involving Hezbollah from broader negotiations with Iran.

“I’d like to separate it,” Trump said. “I’d like to have it as a separate thing because it is separate.”

The comments came amid growing signs of movement in US-Iran diplomacy. Trump said negotiations with Tehran were proceeding well and suggested an agreement could be reached within days.

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“I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually. Very well,” he said. Asked about the prospects for an agreement, Trump added: “If it happens and it might not happen, you know, who knows? But if it happens, it could happen like over the weekend.”

Trump reiterated that the central objective of the talks was to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We will not have a nuclear weapon or bomb. We will not develop one, we will not buy one,” Trump said, describing the commitments the administration is seeking from Tehran. He added that under the proposed arrangement, Iran would “never, ever have a nuclear weapon.”

The President also disclosed details of what he said was an understanding that would allow the United States to participate in the removal and destruction of nuclear-related material remaining at Iranian facilities.

“As of this moment, it’s agreed that we will go in with them, we will get it, and we will destroy it. It will be destroyed,” Trump said.

Trump praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “a great partner” and arguing that joint US-Israeli actions had helped contain a broader regional threat.

“Israel, hey, look, they’ve been a great partner. Bibi Netanyahu has been for me a great partner,” he said.

The President also claimed recent military action had altered the strategic landscape in the region and increased pressure on Iran to negotiate.

Without providing details, Trump said the United States had acted decisively against Iranian targets and maintained that Tehran’s leaders now understood the consequences of pursuing a nuclear weapon.

He further argued that a future agreement would pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.