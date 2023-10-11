TSPSC reschedules Group II exam in view of Telangana polls

Group II services recruitment test will be held on January 6 and 7, 2024.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th October 2023 11:20 am IST
TSPSC reschedules Group II exam in view of Telangana polls
TSPSC logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the Group II services recruitment test to January 6 and 7, 2024 in view of the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Earlier, the test was scheduled for November 2 and 3. The applicants to Group II had requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams also scheduled to be held at the same time.

In August, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and other parties also held protests demanding the postponement of the exams.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: TSPSC Group 2 exams to be held on Nov 2, 3

However, the Commission took the decision in light of the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for the conduct of elections in the same month.

“The test dates coincided with the election notification. The critical administrative machinery will be preoccupied with election-related activities leading to the date change,” said the Commission.

A total of 783 Group II vacancies were notified by the TSPSC and 5,51,943 candidates were registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th October 2023 11:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button