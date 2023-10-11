TSPSC reschedules Group II exam in view of Telangana polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the Group II services recruitment test to January 6 and 7, 2024 in view of the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections.

Earlier, the test was scheduled for November 2 and 3. The applicants to Group II had requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams also scheduled to be held at the same time.

In August, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and other parties also held protests demanding the postponement of the exams.

However, the Commission took the decision in light of the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for the conduct of elections in the same month.

“The test dates coincided with the election notification. The critical administrative machinery will be preoccupied with election-related activities leading to the date change,” said the Commission.

A total of 783 Group II vacancies were notified by the TSPSC and 5,51,943 candidates were registered.